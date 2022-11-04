Citigroup Trims Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Target Price to $42.00

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DT. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 237.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.