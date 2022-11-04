Citigroup Trims Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Target Price to $42.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DT. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 237.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

