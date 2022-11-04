Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLNE. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.22 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $4,557,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,236,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,637,000 after buying an additional 531,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 80.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 455,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 70.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 427,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

