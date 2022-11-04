Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.46 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $87.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Articles

