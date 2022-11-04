Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $16.09. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Clearwater Analytics shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 7,633 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 12.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.12 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.