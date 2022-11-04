Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

