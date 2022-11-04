Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by Macquarie

Investment analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NET. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.28.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,093,989. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

