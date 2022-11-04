Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $152.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 67,951 shares of company stock worth $4,858,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN stock opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

