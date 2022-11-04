Comerica Bank Acquires 239 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $29,352.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $189,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $87,820. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 0.6 %

KALU stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -3,421.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.