Comerica Bank Acquires 4,505 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.05. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.75 and a 1-year high of $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

