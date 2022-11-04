Comerica Bank Acquires 986 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 21.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 32.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 30.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

