Comerica Bank Acquires New Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 34.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 134.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 45.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBRT. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -46.41%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

