Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $41,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SITM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Insider Activity

SiTime Trading Down 8.2 %

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,708 shares of company stock worth $983,774. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.59. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

