Comerica Bank Buys 11,425 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after buying an additional 2,259,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,595 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,120,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,906,000 after purchasing an additional 965,842 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,498.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

