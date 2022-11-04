Comerica Bank Buys 11,700 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of iStar worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 207.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iStar by 87.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iStar in the first quarter worth about $145,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iStar by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iStar by 16.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAR. TheStreet lowered shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE STAR opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $866.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. iStar’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

