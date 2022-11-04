Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of CTS worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at $3,153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in CTS by 119.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CTS by 75.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CTS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

CTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CTS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

