Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at $711,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at $3,273,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Calix by 40.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after buying an additional 116,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX opened at $70.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.15 and a beta of 1.70. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Calix news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

