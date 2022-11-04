Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,469,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,456,000 after acquiring an additional 436,743 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth $14,699,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,199,000 after acquiring an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 45,289.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 297,551 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EBS opened at $19.53 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $973.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.49). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

