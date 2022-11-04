Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of M/I Homes worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in M/I Homes by 22.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 32.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 50,201 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Stock Down 3.4 %

MHO stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M/I Homes Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

