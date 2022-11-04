Comerica Bank Has $1.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 1.19% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 284,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 222,372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $628,000.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

