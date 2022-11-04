Comerica Bank Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,057 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 123.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FL. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

