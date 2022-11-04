Comerica Bank Has $1.09 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 93.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $141.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -188.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

