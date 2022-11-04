Comerica Bank Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 50.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 16.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 87.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 247.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $163.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.57. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.80 and a 1-year high of $336.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

