Comerica Bank Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Textron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 81,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 17.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 11.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

