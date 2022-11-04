Comerica Bank Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of OSI Systems worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,057 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $2,720,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.50. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $721,702.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $721,702.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,213 shares of company stock worth $3,245,873. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.

OSI Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.