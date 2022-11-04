Comerica Bank Increases Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $810.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $828.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $742.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $598.01 and a 12-month high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.