Comerica Bank Invests $1.06 Million in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.64.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

