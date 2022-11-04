Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $2,331,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

