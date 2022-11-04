Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Jack in the Box worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8,390.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 106.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 143,204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 642.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $1,618,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 64.2% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $84.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JACK. Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.