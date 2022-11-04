Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 211.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.72.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.61 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $35,756.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $767,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

