Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,943,000 after purchasing an additional 600,874 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Activity at Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.