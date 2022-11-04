Comerica Bank Purchases 205 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of StoneX Group worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.71. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $528.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $323,959.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,643.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

