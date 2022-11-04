Comerica Bank Purchases 4,085 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Extreme Networks worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $619,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,728 shares of company stock worth $1,372,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extreme Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

