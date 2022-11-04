Comerica Bank Purchases 460 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TTEC by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after acquiring an additional 271,766 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TTEC by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of TTEC by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,703,000 after buying an additional 94,795 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of TTEC by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $103.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

