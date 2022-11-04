Comerica Bank Purchases 610 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,789,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in NuVasive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 251,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

NuVasive Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

