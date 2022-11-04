Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 18,114 FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

FirstCash Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $94.50 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.03.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

