Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Avanos Medical worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $4,767,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

AVNS stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Further Reading

