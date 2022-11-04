Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCII opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.55%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

