Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 203,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 483,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Organon & Co. stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. Equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGN. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

