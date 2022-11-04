Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $124.84 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

