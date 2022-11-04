Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 555.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 228,355 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 60,684.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 187,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,679,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Globe Life news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,841,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Shares of GL stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.77. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

