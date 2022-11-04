Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 277.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PMT opened at $13.50 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -127.89%.

PMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.