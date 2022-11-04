Comerica Bank Sells 1,088 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vale by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 1,067.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317,970 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Vale by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,520,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.29.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

