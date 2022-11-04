Comerica Bank Sells 1,145 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of FB Financial worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $40.55 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James W. Ayers acquired 53,088 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $1,977,528.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,704,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,760,914.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBK. Truist Financial downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.