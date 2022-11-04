Comerica Bank Sells 1,245 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Pathward Financial worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 307,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 261,030 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pathward Financial news, EVP Charles C. Ingram purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,026 shares in the company, valued at $754,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $387,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $53,620. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pathward Financial Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

