Comerica Bank Sells 1,340 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFG. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,198,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,941,000 after buying an additional 190,909 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $4,718,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,646,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 230.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 84,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 79,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $89,016.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFG opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

