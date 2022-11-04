Comerica Bank Sells 1,534 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 354,391 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

