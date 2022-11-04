Comerica Bank Sells 1,650 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Nielsen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nielsen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Saturday, October 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

