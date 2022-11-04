Comerica Bank Sells 1,945 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on FULT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Articles

