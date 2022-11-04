Comerica Bank Sells 300 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of City worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in City during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of City by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,906.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,906.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,843. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Trading Down 0.3 %

City stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.55. City Holding has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. City had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, analysts predict that City Holding will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CHCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

