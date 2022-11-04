Comerica Bank Sells 437 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Standex International worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1,607.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Standex International Stock Up 2.0 %

Standex International stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.19. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $184.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

About Standex International

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.